Lewis County hosts annual Relay for Life for the American Cancer Association

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Hosted its Relay for Life Saturday at the Robert L. Bland Middle School football field.

Survivors were honored with a half lap around the track where the caregivers met them in the middle also taking a half lap. The relay had set a goal of $50,000 and they have raised more than $57,000 surpassing their goal. Many of the participants have personal stories of how caner has affected their lives.

“My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time, so I joined in 2008 and became the team captain, from there I moved up to different positions in the relay. So, I relay for my mother and I also relay for other friends,” said Susan Thompson, Lewis County Relay for Life Event Lead.

Lewis County Relay hosted 15 relay teams and had over 100 participants registered showing their support for the American Cancer Society.