Lewis County hosts Relay for Life amid global pandemic

WESTON, W.Va. – Even during a global pandemic residents of Lewis County are finding ways to host Relay for Life using social distancing while still showing support for the cause.

At last check, a total of 17 relay teams have raised more than $28,000 of their $70,000 goal to help those with cancer. Also, a digital donation can be made online where virtual luminaries will be listed and lit for those who are unable to make it out the event. Virtual luminaries will remain on their website throughout relay season.

“We are going to have the survivors and caregivers’ line up in a parade. They can decorate their vehicles, we are going to be blowing the horn, flashing the lights for them. They are going to take their lap, then anybody else who wants to join in can get in their vehicles and they can take laps through the field also,” said Charla Barrett, Lewis County Relay for Life Organizer.

Relay officials explained all the donations go towards groundbreaking cancer research, patient care, and to making a difference through community outreach.

“We had a basket bash that was online, we got $2,018 which is absolutely wonderful. Even though it’s a pandemic and a lot of people are still quarantining our survivors are not. And fighters, the ones that are getting treatment they can’t be quarantined. So, we are still going to celebrate, we are still going to fight, and we are still going to remember,” said Barrett.

Luminaries were lit and a drive-through Relay for Life service was held for those what wanted to go through and show their support for the cause.