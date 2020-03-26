Lewis County hotel installs plexiglas wall to protect employees from coronavirus

WESTON, W.Va. – Some businesses in the area are taking their own proactive measures to defend employees against the coronavirus.

The Weston Super 8 has installed a large sheet of plexiglas over the check-in window to prevent passage of the virus through coughing and sneezing.

They hope to see it make a difference, especially in a hotel, which hosts travelers from all around the country, employees said.

The same measures are being taken at the Super 8 location in Randolph County, hotel staff said.