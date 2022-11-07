WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A local county is joining in on a nationwide operation, beginning Nov. 7.

Lewis County is joining the National Association of Counties (NACo) and other counties around the country for “Operation Green Light for Veterans.”

Operation Green Light for Veterans’ mission is to shine a light on the issues that veterans and many of their families face and highlight the important resources available for veterans at the county level. Counties that participate in this nationwide operation are showing appreciation for veterans by hosting events, distributing green lights and promoting resources.

The Lewis County Courthouse will be lit up with green lights to honor veterans who have served our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice. County officials encourage residents and other business owners in the area to join them.

These green lights will be shining starting Nov. 7, through Veterans Day on Nov. 11, and until Nov. 13.