JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the Lewis County Mountain State Fair continues, a majorly discounted “Carload Night” is taking place on Thursday.

For the one night only on Aug. 24, instead of the typical $10 per person general admission fee, a carload of people can get in for $25. This does not include the unlimited ride tickets, which are $25 per person.

The carload discount includes: The Rocketman Valencia Human Cannonball, a Petting Zoo and Live Wire: the Ultimate AC/DC Experience.

Fair Manager, Shane Turner said they wanted to offer this special discount on Thursday night so that even larger families can attend the fair. “Giving fairgoers opportunities to experience the Mountain State Fair is important to us. With steep discounts, like Carload Night, families can check out all we have to offer here at the 2023 fair and maybe come back a couple more times.”

The Mountain State Fair will continue through Aug. 26. For a full schedule of events, you can find more information at this website.