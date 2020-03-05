Lewis County organization collecting supplies for Tennessee tornado victims

WESTON, W.Va. – A new organization in Lewis County is working to help tornado victims in Tennessee.

Minutemen Collaborate is working with Mountaineer RV in Weston to collect supplies to people in need after the recent storm outside of Nashville.

The organization is collecting cleaning supplies, bottled water and personal hygiene items, as well as pet supplies for area shelters.

Organizers said it’s the least they can do to help a similar community in need.

“Any tragedy could happen anywhere, and I think it’s important that when we’re able, we help out when we can, and this is something we can do. We can absolutely do,” said Jena Whiston, co-founder of Minutemen Collaborate.

The Minutemen Collaborate organization was founded earlier this year to prepare an entry for Weston to appear in HGTV’s upcoming Home Town Takeover show.

Supplies can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday as well as from 9 a.m. to 12 on Saturday at Mountaineer RV on U.S. Route 33 in Weston.