Lewis County pantry sees rising demand for food

WESTON, W.Va. – The office shared by the Lewis County Family Resource Network and Lewis County Food Pantry has been shut tight these days. The pantry is still making its services available, but doing so by passing food through a window to whoever comes with a need.

“We don’t refuse anybody. We serve without any ID or anything curing the COVID. People can come in once a week and get groceries if they need it,” said Pantry Administrator Charlene Sprouse.

With many people out of jobs or on furlough due to the pandemic, the pantry is serving record numbers each month and has been for some time now.

“We normally serve 250-260 families a month. We have reached over 400. As of today right now for July, we’ve already served 433 families,” Sprouse said.

Thankfully, area partners are helping to keep bellies full. In addition to supplies from the Mountaineer Food Bank, Wendling’s in Buckhannon has been providing boxes for seniors, and local corporate partners are still stepping up too.

“We buy it from the Mountaineer Food Bank, which we can triple our money in the Mountaineer Food Bank, and we just still get donations from Sheetz and Wal-Mart which helps tremendously,” said Sprouse.

The Lewis County Food Pantry is also in need of volunteers to help prepare the packages going out each day. To volunteer, contact Sprouse at (304) 269-4000.