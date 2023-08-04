WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Park hosted a community swim night at the pool on Friday as part of the Back-to-School Bash and to help one of its community resources.

The night of swimming helped collect donations of back-to-school supplies and individually wrapped, kid-friendly, snacks so that the Lewis County Family Resource Network (FRN) can help students and teachers through their backpack program. There were also barbers and beauticians that provided free haircuts for children.

“Just for the people that can’t afford them or just need a little bit of extra things, or maybe just not provided in the classroom. They get a chance to get a few more supplies, paper, notebooks, things like that,” said Joshua Hinchman, the Director for the Lewis County Parks and Rec.

Officials with the Lewis County Park said that tonight was the last night swim of the season for kids to enjoy.

“It’s really important, the FRN they do a lot of different programs, the parents as a teacher, they have I believe a food pantry. And they do a lot of different programs to help kids out throughout the county,” Hinchman said.

Friday, Aug. 11 will be the adult-only night for swimming at the Lewis County pool and it is the pool’s first time trying out a kid-free swimming experience.