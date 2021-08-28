Lewis County park opens pool for dogs to beat the heat

WESTON, W.Va. — These are the dog days of summer, and the Lewis County Park pool took that literally. The park welcomed in local dogs and their owners for dip in the pool to beat the heat.

Small dogs swam first, followed by bigger dogs later in the afternoon.

The event was coordinated to help benefit the Lewis Upshur Animal Control. Pet owners had to pay a small entrance fee to get into the pool. That, along with any concessions purchased at the pool, went to help the animal control. In addition, people had the opportunity to bring supplies to donate to the animal control to make sure it was well-stocked and in the best shape possible.

The idea for the day came from director of the Lewis County Park Joshua Henchman. He and his girlfriend have three dogs and nine cats, and animals were a big point of interest for them. That passion inspired the event Saturday.

“I wanted to do something that the animals can enjoy and the proceeds will go to help other animals,” Henchman said.

The pool at the Lewis County Park closed for the season earlier this week. Now that the humans left, Henchman wanted to welcome in some canine visitors before closing up for good.