CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Pop-Up Farmers Market for Kids is making its return after being put on hiatus due to COVID-19.

The farmers market is a free event meant to help provide access to fresh, local fruit and vegetables to families with children under six-years-old and will take place at the large pavilion at Lewis County Park on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LUPAT Pop Up Farmers Market flyer

“We are so excited to partner with Ashley SanJulian of WVU Extension Family Nutrition and Rt. 18 Farms to bring fresh produce, fun, and educational activities to this event,” a Lewis County Family Resource Network release said.

Families can sample products, learn about nutrition as well as get new recipes, reusable shopping bags and small kitchen items. Meanwhile, children can use freely provided tokens to “purchase” their own produce to take home, according to the release.

Activities, crafts, books and snacks can also be enjoyed at the market.

The event is hosted by the Family Resource Network, Lewis-Upshur Parents as Teachers, Lewis County Family Support Center, WVU Extension Family Nutrition and produce is provided by Rt. 18 Farms.