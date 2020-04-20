Lewis County reports no active cases of COVID-19 in the county after 2 individuals recover

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Health Department announced on Monday morning that it currently has no confirmed active cases of coronavirus, following the recoveries of two residents.

The release stated that many citizens have raised concerns about why Lewis County is currently listed as having two confirmed cases of coronavirus when one was already reported as recovered. The release stated that the numbers reported to the DHHR refer to the number of confirmed cases in each county, which will not go down even as individuals recover, as the cases have already been confirmed.

The health department said that it will report positive and recovered case totals on its Facebook page and through press releases as they occur.

Health department officials said that even though both confirmed cases in the county have recovered fully, citizens are urged to not lax in hand washing or social distancing. Officials said that these measures are what is helping keep the county’s numbers to a minimum.

The release stated that Lewis County will be complying with the Governor’s directive of testing all nursing home staff, employees and providers. As this directive is for all nursing homes throughout the state, the number of tests completed and the number of positive cases in the state will increase, according to health department officials.

The release stated that the Lewis County Health Department wants to thank all of the citizens in the county for complying with the directives given to keep everyone safe.