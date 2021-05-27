Lewis County robotics team makes world competition

WESTON, W.Va. – A high school robotics team is earning worldwide recognition after only two years of competing.

The Lewis County High School Robotics Team competed in the VEX Robotics Worldwide Competition for the second year in a row this weekend.

Students on the team do everything from designing a robot each year to programming it for each new task.

Team members said they’re proud of their success, and their coach said there’s a lot to take from it.

“I remember last year and especally this year, we were just so excited, I mean, it was just unreal to us being invited to worlds because that was just something that wasn’t in the realm of possibility starting out,” said LCHS Senior Cameron Lattea, who was responsible for the coding to make their robot work.

“They’re designing, they’re building, they’re problem-solving, working together, researching, designing, using other software, building real world skills that will help them in engineering school,” said team coach Bill Linger.

Many of the team members on the worlds team are headed to West Virginia University to study engineering in the fall.