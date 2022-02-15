CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lewis County Board of Education released a mask mandate update on Feb. 14.

The mask mandate for students in Lewis County schools has been discontinued effective immediately. Students will still be required to wear a mask on the bus due to state guidelines.

As of Feb. 14, Lewis County was green on the DHHR’s county alert map. And as of Feb. 15, Lewis County had 48 active COVID cases. 12 News reached out to The Lewis County Board of Education Superintendent but has not heard back.

The Barbour County Board of Education also voted in its last meeting to end its mask mandate. Masks in Barbour County Schools will be optional starting Feb. 28.

Harrison County Schools’ mask mandate was recently extended to March 4.