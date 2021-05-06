Lewis County schools preparing for unique summer session for students

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Teachers in Lewis County are getting ready for a busy summer to help kids catch up after a year folding the pandemic into lesson plans.

Schools all around the county will be hosting Camp Comeback to make up for lost instructional time.

Jane Lew Elementary School Principal Denise Sprouse said it’s an option that’s being well-received by area families.

“The parents, they see, they very much see what skills their children have and what they are lacking, and are I think, most of them are interested in getting them as much help as they can,” said Sprouse.

Similar sessions will be held for students of all ages throughout the county. Lewis County residents can contact their child’s school to sign up.