Lewis County Schools purchase laptops for students

WESTON, W.Va. – Students in one local county will have some technological help in their studies this year, thanks to the CARES Act.

Lewis County Schools have purchased 2,100 Chromebooks for students from 5th grade through seniors.

Each student in those grades will be issued their own machine to use for their studies throughout the year.

Staff said they’ll help address a major need in the county.

“One of the things we heard from parents was that they struggled with devices, whether they were broken or they didn’t have a device. We felt a good investment for our students and for our community was going to be devices,” said Jeff Tidd, technology director for the school system.

The school is also considering issuing devices to younger students should school staff decide it’s necessary.