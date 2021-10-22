Lewis County Senior Center celebrates 50 years of operation

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Senior Center celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 22.

T-shirts, Christmas ornaments, steak dinners and 50/50 tickets were sold to raise money for the center. Flu shots were conveniently offered by Fast and Friendly at the event.

A live band also played for the attendees.

The Lewis County Squares: Bob Snyder on the fiddle, Rock Garton on the violin, and Doug Tucker on the guitar

The senior center has around 200 people receiving in-home services. This year alone they have served thousands of meals through their in-home meal program.

“We want the community to know that we are here, we’ve been here for fifty years as a part of the community and we hope to continue and be a part of the community and support services for our seniors in Lewis County for the next fifty years. We really enjoy having people around and were trying to do that in a safe way by offering the outside and distancing everyone,” said Christy Mills, Lewis County Senior Center Associate Director.

They offer in-home care, transportation and meal services, and daily lunch. The meal services can be delivered for people who are unable to come to get their meal.

Associate Director Christy Mills gives thanks and calls out to people who may be in need in the community

Due to the pandemic, the center has been unable to host events or hold activities as they have in the past. Bingo has recently been re-introduced and is held on Tuesdays and Fridays. The prize for bingo being held during their 50th anniversary is $50.

On Nov. 10 there will be a veterans dinner from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and meals are free for veterans. It will be an indoor-outdoor event, much like their anniversary event.