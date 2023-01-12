WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that deputies are looking a man who is wanted on a Circuit Court Capias.

According to a flyer posted on the department’s Facebook page, the man is Joshua Lee Timmins, a 45-year-old white male. Timmins is 6’2″, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Timmins also has several tattoos, including a cross on his forehead and a forearm tattoo where the letters “SSY” are visible.

(Courtesy: Lewis County Sheriff’s Department) (Courtesy: Lewis County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about Timmins’ location should contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251.