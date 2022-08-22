Photos taken from surveillance footage from St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Weston. Credit: Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps them correctly identify two people depicted in photos from video surveillance taken from inside St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post made by Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen, a man and a woman were inside the church the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21. 12 News called the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff David Gosa confirmed the information in the post, as well as the reward amount, and told 12 News that nothing was taken from the church.

The small church is located off of Rock Run Road. There is also a cemetery on the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department at 304-269-8251.