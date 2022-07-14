CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office posted a public service announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday, warning the public of a dangerous drug in a place you might not think to look.

Nationwide, people are hiding fentanyl folded up dollar bills, according to the post. The sheriff’s department called the practice an “attack on the public,” and said that if you see money on the ground that is folded precisely, use great caution and contact local law enforcement.

Fentanyl is similar to morphine but is 100 times more potent, and more deadly. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office posted the following picture, saying, “The amount of powder shown next to the penny (if fentanyl laced) is more than enough to kill anyone that comes into contact with.”

A lethal dose of fentanyl compared to a penny (Posted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office)

News outlets are reporting that a woman allegedly overdosed from fentanyl in Tennessee after she only touched a folded dollar bill containing the substance.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office also said some hotspots for the bills are near businesses and playgrounds, so parents should educate their children to not touch money left on the ground without alerting a parent or guardian first.

Back in April, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 566 into law, which increases the penalty for people who knowingly expose government workers and first responders to fentanyl. Numerous emergency workers have been made sick by fentanyl as they handled drug evidence that they did not know was laced with it.