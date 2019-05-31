Lewis County students are first teens to participate in peer recovery program

LEWIS, W.Va. – Students at Lewis County High School were becoming the first students trained in a peer recovery program.

The students and some school staff are taking part in the first peer recovery and life coaching training class for teens in the state.

Organizers said teaching teens the techniques to care for their peers doesn’t just help their classmates.

It also helps support their health and wellness.

“Research has shown that when a young person is helping another young person through a transition or through a trauma or through a situation, a difficult situation, they’re reinforcing those skill sets in their own life,” said John Unger, a Berkeley County pastor who volunteers with the program.

The training program will travel to other schools across the state in coming weeks.