Lewis County students make ornaments for Washington Christmas tree

WESTON, W.Va. – Eighth grade students at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Lewis County decorated ornaments for the National Christmas Tree celebration.

Their work will decorate one of 56 trees sitting around the National Christmas Tree.

RLBMS art teacher Joe Merrifield said his students took the job of representing the state seriously.

“They were very conscientious in what they were doing and how they were doing things. You could really tell they took great pride and it wasn’t just a Christmas ornament, it was a Christmas ornament that was going to hang on a very important tree in Washington, D.C.,” said Merrifield.

Each of the smaller trees will be decorated by a different school, one each from all 50 states and 6 American territories.