WESTON, W.Va. – A group of Lewis County High School students was recognized for their work on a video project that they created hoping to save teenage lives.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Administration honored the students on Wednesday for their second-place finish in the 9th annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest. The students made a video that focuses on the dangers of underage drinking and underage drinking and driving.

Senior Hannah McHenry said her group got their inspiration from a story about a fifteen-year-old student who died from alcohol poisoning six years ago. “And ever since then, that has really stuck with me to make sure that you are always looking out for others and making smart choices and we always want to keep remembrances of people when something terrible happens and it was a tragedy. We can just tell people, you know be smart. Don’t make silly choices when you’re out cuz we want everyone to be here to graduate.”

The students received $2,500 for their second-place finish. McHenry said they’ll use the money to plan a couple of days at the county swimming pool for the entire senior class.

You can watch their full PSA below.