WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County businesswoman’s dream of owning her own business has come into fruition.

Brittany Pinkney celebrated the grand opening of her new independent State Farm Insurance Agency in Weston Monday afternoon. Pinkney has been working in the insurance industry for over 13 years. Her office offers just about every insurance need including auto, health, life, business and fire insurance.

“It was an opportunity to give back to the community a little more than I have already been able to,” said Pickney. “I’ve been involved in youth sports with my children and I just want to be able to give back to the community a little more and be my own boss. Becoming an agent will give me the freedom to give back to the community and help it thrive.”

Pinkney completely gutted the building and remodeled a former hair salon to accommodate her team of three licensed professionals.

Brittany Pinkney, Agency State Farm is located at 21 Garton Plaza in Weston. Her office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but will make appointments on evenings and weekends to accommodate the needs of her clients.

For more information, check out her website or call (304) 269-2727