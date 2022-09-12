JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dr. Breanna Brown has opened a one-woman mobile vet service business with a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be operating in several counties in West Virginia.

“I am very fortunate to have received the grant because it allowed me to move back to West Virginia and serve the community that I grew up in. Starting my own veterinary practice would not have been feasible without this funding and I am very thankful to have been chosen for this opportunity. Agriculture has always been a huge part of my life and I am glad to be back in West Virginia helping our community.”



Dr. Breanna Brown, Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services.

Dr. Brown started her own business, Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services LLC, which is based in Jane Lew. She will service nine counties in the state through the grant:

Barbour

Greenbrier

Lewis

Pocahontas

Preston

Randolph

Tucker

Upshur

Webster

Her business opening was funded by a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), Rural Practice Enhancement (RPE) Program. She used the grant funds for equipment, including her work truck—a 2018 Dodge Ram—a Bowie vet box, a portable hydraulic chute to use on farms, a portable ultrasound machine, and breeding soundness exam equipment.

A big part of the grant is providing education, so she will host educational meetings throughout the three years for local producers. Brown graduated from Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2020.

Brown with her first LMVS patient.

Brown performing an LDA surgery on a red Holstein cow.

Brown checking on a new mother goat and her two live healthy kids.

“I just think this is an amazing opportunity. I’m happy to be serving the state, and I think it’s gonna offer a lot of veterinary care to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get it, and I think it’s life-changing for me. It definitely gave me an opportunity to do what I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m really thankful that I got it,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown is primarily a traveling large animal veterinarian, but said she does care for some farm dogs and other similar pets. She also does house calls for the elderly or those who can’t take their own pets to a vet’s office.