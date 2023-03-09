JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Living Well Chiropractic in Jane Lew is expanding with a new infusion center.

The business had an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday to mark the occasion.

Dr. Rachael Bryant said Living Well Chiropractic has offered the full range of chiropractic methods, including cupping, massage, dry needling and a hyperbaric chamber for two years now, but she saw a need for infusion therapy.

During infusion therapy, medicine or vitamins are administered intravenously or subcutaneously using an infusion pump.

The business is located at 18 Viking Drive in Jane Lew.