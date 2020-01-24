Local author inspires creativity in young writers by hosting seminar

WESTON, W.Va.- A local author stopped by Lewis County High School on Friday to teach a writing seminar.

Romney, West Virginia native Ann Pancake spoke with students about writing and creativity and performed exercises with them to improve their techniques.

Pancake said she wants to encourage Appalachian students to reach their full potential.

“I think the people here are very creative and the stereotype is that we’re not, and I want the students in high school to recognize their own resources as individuals and also the resources they have artistically inside West Virginia,” said Pancake.

Pancake’s novel and short story collection are currently available on amazon.