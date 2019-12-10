Local Hospital earns ‘Baby Friendly’ designation

WESTON, W.Va. – An area hospital has earned an international ‘Baby Friendly’ designation. Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston earned the label after satisfying conditions set forth by Baby Friendly USA.

The designation means that the hospital uses evidence-based practices to ensure the health of both mother and baby throughout pregnancy and after.

“So this allows us provide consistent messaging and consistent care from the prenatal setting, all the way throughout their hospitalization as well as after discharge,” said SJMH Nurse Robin Drake, who helped to coordinate the effort to qualify the hospital.

The hospital is one of more than 500 in the US to earn the designation, and the fifth one to earn it in West Virginia.