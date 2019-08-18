Local veteran makes donation to Mountaineer Military Museum

WESTON, W.Va.-The Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston received a donation on Saturday from one of its biggest supporters.

Marty DePersig, or “Sergeant Marty” gave owners Ron and Barb McVaney a donation to help out with the museum through the winter.

DePersig served four tours in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps over 22 years and his uniform is on display in the museum. He was injured three times during combat and was awarded three purple hearts, a Navy Commendation Medal with V for Valor, RVN Cross for Gallantry with Bronze Star, an RVN Civil Action Medal, a Navy Achievement medal, among other awards and recognitions.

He said he made the donation to make sure the museum can continue to remind people of the sacrifices our troops have made.

“Without it, the people of Weston and the neighboring counties would not even know about what some of these young men and women have done for our country,” said DePersig.

The Mountaineer Military Museum is open on Saturdays from 10-4 from April through December.