WESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson’s Mill’s multipurpose building.

This is the 92nd year for the event, which started Sept. 15, and will run until Sunday. The judge, Josh Streitmatter, came from Indiana and gave specific reasons to each person for his decision.

Officials say some families who participate in the calf sale have been in this business for more than 65 years.

“It gives an opportunity for kids, especially, to learn a lot of responsibility on the farm. It’s a lot of work that goes into these calves before they’re brought; a lot of these youngsters are up early before they go to school, feed, water, get home, feed water,” said John Spiker, Auctioneer.

There will be about 300 heifers and steers for sale on Sept. 18, at the WVU Jackson’s Mills multipurpose building at 10 a.m.