WESTON, W.Va. – A longtime member of the Lewis County educational community has died.

Lewis County Board of Education member Paul Derico died Thursday after an extended illness.

Derico was a former chair of the board and started his teaching career in 1967 before retiring as principal of St. Patrick’s School in Weston in 2015.

He also ran the game clock for Lewis County football games, missing only one game in 40 years.

Derico was 74 years old.