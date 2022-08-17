WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Lewis County mom has turned her love of baking into a family business. Loveberry Bake Shop held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony this afternoon in Weston.

The owner and baker of Loveberry Bake Shop, Brenda Breasette, said she’s been baking for years and taught her two daughters everything she knows about creating tasty treats. The three of them decided to open their own bakery and bring their different style of baking to the people of Lewis County.

“We’re from Pennsylvania so we have a lot of our heritage from up there we brought along. Like we do baked oatmeal and Whoopie pies and bread puddings,” Breasette said.

The mom and daughter trio has also been experimenting with bagel making recently. For a menu of the tasty treats they offer and hours of operation, you can visit its website.