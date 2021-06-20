Man killed in Lewis County after attacking a woman during alleged domestic incident

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead after allegedly attacking his girlfriend during a domestic incident on Saturday.

In a release Sunday, deputies said they were called to the Copley area of Lewis County just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting at a residence on Copley Road.

They arrived to find 47-year-old John Frame laying on the ground outside that home with a single gunshot wound.

A woman at the residence said Frame had hit her in the back of the head and kicked her while she was on the ground before choking her and saying he was going to kill her.

She was able to draw a handgun from her pocket and shoot Frame once in the chest.

After he fell to the ground, that woman called 911 for help before trying to help Frame herself.

Deputies said her name is not yet being released.

Frame was pronounced dead on the scene by Lewis County EMS when they arrived.

No charges have been filed so far in the incident, but the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.