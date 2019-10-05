Manchin speaks against youth homelessness

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin was in Lewis County Friday to discuss youth homelessness in the state.

Manchin spoke to the Emergency Shelter Provider Conference at Stonewall Resort this morning.

He said he’s been trying to work with the Department of Education tackle the problem.

He wants to put an end to the issue in the state as soon as possible.

“You have over 10,000 children that are homeless in West Virginia, and the first promise is that every adult should make to a child is that you ought to have a loving, caring adult in your life. And usually if a child becomes homeless, there’s something wrong,” said Manchin.

Manchin said only eight of West Virginia’s 55 counties take advantage of federal funding options to help reduce youth homelessness.