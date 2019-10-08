Manchin speaks at Governor’s Energy Summit

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin was in Lewis County Tuesday morning for the 12th annual Governor’s Energy Summit.

The annual event brings people in all facets of the energy industry to discuss its future in West Virginia.

The event includes both panel discussions and updates on the latest technologies.

Manchin said West Virginia needs to stay on top of the energy industry from coal to solar.

“The rest of the world is going to have more demand than ever. They’re coming on strong, a lot of the developing nations. And we’ve got to make sure that we’re developing the technology and then use our trading policies to make sure they’re using the cleanest technology,” said Manchin.

The summit continues through Wednesday afternoon.