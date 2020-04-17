Manncave Distilling creates own line of hand sanitizer to help with recent retail shortage

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County business is switching gears to help with a recent retail shortage.

Manncave Distilling in Weston has been mass producing and hand-bottling hand sanitizer. The distillery had to get federal, state and FDA approval to begin the production process.

Now they are distributing to hospitals and businesses across the state. CEO Stephen Mann explained that his company is just trying to fill a need for the community.

“We need a way to stay safe and if you can’t sanitize your hands then you have a better chance at getting the virus and we have the means so we’re doing it.”

Manncave sells bottles of sanitizers and its full line of fine spirits at its location outside of Weston near Jackson’s Mill. Those who would like to check out their other products, as well as find out more information on purchasing hand sanitizer, should click here to be taken to their website.