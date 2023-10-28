HORNER, W.Va. (WBOY) — McFly Outdoors held their grand opening celebration for their new Horner location on Saturday.

The business hosted a soft opening on July 8, but after a few months of settling in, they decided it was time to host a true grand opening. Owner Wes Garton said by moving McFly Outdoors from Georgetown Road to Route 33, it will help the business with it being a more prime commercial location.

“It’s much more convenient here especially in the wintertime. You know when, when snow starts flying everybody complained about Georgetown Hill, so you know, we’re definitely happy to be on Route 33. You know, our regulars that we would see on a weekly basis, we’re seeing them more often now. You know, it’s easier for people to get here,” Garton said.

McFly Outdoors is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.