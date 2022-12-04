WESTON, W.Va. – For four years, the Miracle On Main Street event has brought the local community together in downtown Weston.

On Saturday, hundreds of people visited main street to check out arts and crafts vendors, food vendors as well as free hot chocolate and cookies. Additionally, the event featured a live nativity, Christmas carolers, Santa Claus and an ice skating rink.

Weston’s Miracle on Main Street. (WBOY Image)

The idea for Miracle On Main Street came from a Hallmark movie, hoping to get more people in downtown Weston.

“It’s just a way for everybody to come together to see people they haven’t seen,” said Terri Walker, Miracle On Main Street organizer. “When I was a kid we use to come to main street and watch the people and then main street sorta got bare, so now we are putting those people back on main street.”

The event organizers said they hope to get more people involved and are looking for volunteers for next year’s event.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more information, click here.