WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital recently held its fifth annual Snowball Walk Run 5k race.

The race was held on Saturday morning and 20 participants walked or ran a course that was set up around the hospital.

Kevin Stalnaker, a race organizer as well as the chief administrative officer of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, said they have been holding several races during the winter season to keep people active during the cold months.

Second, first and third-place winners, left to right (WBOY image)

“The importance of having the races is, there’s an obesity endemic in the United States, and West Virginia is not immune from that,” Stalnaker said in an interview with 12 News. “It’s our goal to be able to get folks the opportunity to get out and exercise, even when it’s cold, to be able to maintain their health.”

The winner of the race came all the way from Wayne County and won a stuffed snowman trophy as his prize.

There is one more winter race scheduled at the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, which will be held on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.