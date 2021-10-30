Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital holds 11th annual Halloween safety fair

WESTON, W.Va. — For many, Halloween is about dressing up and trick-or-treating. For Lewis County residents, it also included learning safety tips at the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson hospital.

Weston fire department and other Lewis County safety agencies came out to the parking lot on the side of the hospital to set up booths teaching children about how to stay safe.

In the theme of Halloween, children and parents were encouraged to dress up in costume and there was a costume contest for them to enter into. In addition, each booth had a different game set up for kids to play while learning safety tips.

“It’s just our opportunity to instruct, educate people and children about the things they need to stay safe,” said Julia Spelsberg, the marketing director at the hospital.

Spelsberg said the concept of the Halloween safety fair came nearly 20 years ago, although the hospital only took on the fair 11 years ago. She said she was happy to see the event grow in popularity each year.