Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital receives third consecutive ‘A’ rating

WESTON, W.Va. – Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (MH-SJMH) has received an “A” rating for the third consecutive cycle from The Leapfrog Group (LG).

This is the fourth “A” rating from the LG since they began in 2018.

The LG measures safety in hospitals and provides them with an A, B, C, D or F rating.

The rating comes from the assessment of public, available data in combination with reported data from the institutions.





Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has taken measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with stations at each entrance to check for masks and take temperatures. (WBOY images)

MH-SJMHA workers have been persistent in their efforts during the pandemic, as three of the four “A” ratings were given over the past 18 months. An ICU nurse also received the DAISY award® for Extraordinary Nurses on Nov. 3.

“For us, quality is an every day event, so we want to be able to provide the highest level of safety and quality for our patients every day, so it is our expectation that we will receive an ‘A’ as we go forward. If we would happen to not get it, we would, of course, be disappointed, but that is what we strive for every day,” said Kevin Stalnaker, Chief Administrative Officer, MH-SJMH.

According to the Chief Administrative Officer, MH-SJMH is a tweener hospital that is licensed for 70 beds.

“The third consecutive ‘A’ for a facility of our size, to be able to accomplish that is something we are very proud of. We’re also very proud of the fact that we’re part of the Mon Health System, which has also received four A’s. Mon Health Medical System has received four A’s since the beginning of this as well, so to be part of a health system that takes quality as the expectation is something that we’re very proud of,” said Stalnaker.

Other hospitals in the Mon Health System include Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown and Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, which recently added oncology services.