Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital upping COVID-19 testing

WESTON, W.Va. – Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston is upping the amount of COVID-19 testing available to the public due to the increased demand for testing.

The hospital is now offering drive-through testing Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Individuals wanting to get tested must register with the hospital in advance by calling 304-517-1584.

The front entrance of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital

Hospitals officials said that getting tested early helps make planning care easier.

“It’s picking up every day, as far as the demand for the testing because people are concerned for good reason. As the numbers continue to increase in our area and in our region, we want to make sure that we’re able to be there to support our community,” said Kevin Stalnaker, Chief Administrative Officer for the hospital.

Stalnaker also said that hours of the testing may be expanded if the demand continues to increase.