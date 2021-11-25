Mon Health Stonewall Jackson nurse receives extraordinary nurse award

WESTON, W.Va. – A nurse at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial has been given The DAISY® Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The DAISY® Award is an international award that was founded by the family of the late J. Patrick Barnes, who wanted to give back to all the nurses who provide extraordinary care.

Nurses can be nominated for The DAISY® Award by anyone who has been affected by their care.

The most recent recipient, Meta Kirksey has been a nurse for almost 17 years and was nominated for The DAISY® Award because of her involvement in helping a patient become an organ donor.

The organ donations from that patient provided a liver transplant for a 53-year-old female, a heart transplant for a 58-year-old male, a right kidney for a 52-year-old female, a left kidney for a 39-year-old female and lungs for research.

“This is a team effort. All critical cares know it takes a team to take care of everyone, and it’s a good group of people I’m working with here. I think we’re all experiencing new and difficult situations together, so I’m very happy and humbled with this award, and hopefully, it’ll push other people to continue with a higher level of care,” said Meta Kirksey, Critical Care Registered Nurse.

Kirksey advocated for a higher level of care for the four patients who received an organ donation following their transplants.

Meta Kirksey’s husband, Alberto, also received a DAISY® Award 11 years ago.