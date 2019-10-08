Mon Health Systems support breast cancer awareness with concert series

WESTON, W.Va. – A Pink Ribbon Concert series was held at Thyme Bistro in Weston Monday.

Mon Health Systems and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital sponsored the concert series raising awareness for the cause. The concert featured many bluegrass and jazz tunes from different band filling the bistro with Appalachian tunes.

This is the second year that the Pink Ribbon Concert series with help from the West Virginia Jazz Society has been a traveling series to different locations in the region. All the proceeds from the concerts goes towards Mon Health’s Angel Fund which provides help to the neediest cancer patients with the costs of treatments.