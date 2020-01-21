Live Now
Congressman Mooney visits children at St. Patrick’s School

WESTON, W.Va. – On Tuesday morning, Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) took some time to speak to some of his youngest constituents in Lewis County.

Mooney spoke to kids at St. Patrick’s School in Weston while traveling through the area on the way to Charleston from Washington.

He said he wants to be sure they appreciate their education and to impress on the kids the importance of government at a young age.

“Frankly, at a young age, I think it’s important that children understand the role of government, what I do as a federal Congressman and how it relates to their life,” said Mooney. “That’s why I give them the analogy about schools and summer break and things like that, to make them pay attention to laws and how it will affect them now and in the future.”

Mooney also planned stops in Buckhannon and Sutton on his trip through the state.

