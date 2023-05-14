ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort held a Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner in its Stillwaters Restaurant on Sunday, featuring a wide variety of culinary cuisines.

The meals included hickory smoked prime rib au jus with horseradish cream, broad Atlantic salmon with lemon butter, basil marinated pan-seared chicken with fresh mozzarella and heirloom tomatoes, among other choices.

Joe Corcoglioniti, food and beverage director, said, “it’s always exciting. I’m kinda the older guy, the veteran, but to see this every year, it’s so exciting to see the families and the second and third generations of families that come here to spend their holidays and trust us with their, with their holiday.”

Members of the resort team were happy they got to help their guests celebrate this special day.

“Mother’s Day is a special time, and we want to help guests celebrate the holiday with their loved ones,” Andre D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort, said. “From enjoying a lavish brunch or dinner to engaging in a variety of outdoor activities throughout the day, this is a great setting for guest to spend, to spend time together.”