JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State Fair by Gambill Amusements kicked off for the very first time in Lewis County on Wednesday at the Jackson’s Mill airfield.

Some of the events at the fair included a petting zoo, a human cannonball, monster truck rides, live music and a demolition derby. The fair runs until Saturday and costs $10 per person for general admission. General admission plus unlimited rides combo costs $25 per person, and purchasing tickets online saves $5.

“We were excited to come back to Lewis County. They didn’t have a county fair for a while so we decided to put it on ourselves, we’re from Upshur County, and so we did it on our own,” said Shane Turner, Owner of Gambill Amusements. “We raise money for non-profit organizations every week.”

Turner said he travels all over the state with the carnival rides seeing the best things in each area, and this self-funded fair is a chance for him to put his knowledge to work and give back to the community.