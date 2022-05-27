WESTON, W.Va. – The American Legion Mountaineer Boys State is back after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Boys State shows high school junior and senior boys about government with hands-on experience.

The usual cohort of 400 was only at about 200 as of May 27, with about two-and-a-half weeks until the start of camp.

Officials are hoping to get more participants for the upcoming week of learning and fun.

“It’s sad for us to have missed two years to know that 800 young men didn’t get the opportunity to come that normally would of. We’re excited about the opportunity to return to a beautiful place, Jackson’s Mill, get it up and running again, and spread the good word about good government through participation,” said Randall Kocsis, administrator for Mountaineer Boys State.

You can still sign-up for Mountaineer Boys State and continue to sign-up until the camp.

To learn more about the week-long camp, the qualifications to go and how to apply to go, you can check out the Mountaineer Boys State website here.