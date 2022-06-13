JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – The 83rd American Legion Mountaineer Boys State (ALMBS) began on Sunday at WVU Jackson’s Mill in Lewis County.

The cohort is the first to return since the pandemic, which canceled the last two years worth of camp.

ALMBS creates “the 51st state”, showing attendees, or “citizens”, how state government works and how certain jobs can interact with government officials.

New citizens check in for the 83rd American Legion Mountaineer Boys State at WVU Jackson’s Mill. (WBOY Image)

Citizens heard from speakers such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Monday, who called the visit “the beginning of summer.”

“To see the young leaders of tomorrow of West Virginia, it’s great to see them from all over the state. And it’s great to reconnect with all of the American Legion folks that run this from year-to-year, take time out of their busy schedules to be here, to work with future leaders. So it’s always fun, it’s fun,” Sen. Capito said.

Other speakers scheduled for the week include West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) and WVU President Gordon Gee, while Secretary of State Mac Warner already spoke Monday morning.