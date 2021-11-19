Mountaineer Food Bank fights hunger during national food shortage

WESTON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank officials in Weston said it’s a matter of waiting as they try to feed families in West Virginia amid supply chain issues and inflation.

According to Gabri Bonazzo, Communication Coordinator at Mountaineer Food Bank, the price of a truckload of food that is not from our area costs double to freight.

“Holidays are already hard on food insecure families, and now it’s even harder with the cost at the grocery store being higher and their dollars not being able to stretch nearly as far,” said Bonazzo. “We’re doing our best to meet the need, and this holiday season is really important for donations for the food bank.”

The Mountaineer Food Bank is a private, non-profit organization that relies solely on donations. Donations can be submitted through their website.

“There are around 324,000 individuals in West Virginia who are considered food insecure based off of a Feeding America study,” said Bonazzo.

According to Bonazzo, the food bank saw a 40% increase in need when the pandemic started, and that amount has roughly stayed the same up to this point.