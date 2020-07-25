Mountaineer Food Bank host Tee to Table Golf Tournament

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank hosted its first Tee to Table Golf Tournament at Stonewall Resort.

On Saturday, golfers were able to enjoy an “18-hole scramble” and compete for prizes while supporting the food bank. Eleven teams made up of four players each participated.

Mountaineer Food Bank community engagement specialist Becky Conrad said due to the pandemic they modified some of their events in the tournament.

“We had a dinner on your own event at your own leisure rather then a great big gathering just to keep everyone protected and safe while were still able to get together for this great cause.” Conrad mentioned.

Players that participated in the “18-hole scramble” received awards and recognition after the tournament.

“Despite the circumstances we had a great turnout and were really happy with it but, were expecting hopefully a bigger turn out next year,” explained Mountaineer Food Bank Communications Coordinator Gabri Bonazzo.

This event benefited the food banks programs, operations, and outreach. Mountaineer Food Bank’s mission is to feed people with food insecurities. They distribute food throughout 48 counties in West Virginia.

You can check out more information and updates on more fundraisers and events on the Mountaineer Food Bank Facebook page and website.